Braves News: Manny Pina signs, Freddie Freeman update and more

Predictably it has been a slow start to the hot stove season although the Atlanta Braves did make a little noise Monday with the signing of veteran catcher Manny Pina who agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal that also contains a club option for 2024. Pina spent the last six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and hit a career best 13 home runs in 2021. He will add depth behind starter Travis d’Arnaud who missed a big chunk of the 2021 season with a thumb injury.

Things have been relatively quiet on the Freddie Freeman front but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Monday that the Yankees have checked in. Heyman reiterates that Freeman still seems likely to return to Atlanta but he is talking to other teams which could influence the final price tag.

Yankees met with reps for all top lefthanded-hitting 1B, including Freddie Freeman. Of course the Braves would seem most likely to retain Freeman, while Rizzo and perhaps trade candidate Olson, among others, may be more realistic for NYY. But it’s worth investigating the great FF — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2021

More Braves News

The Hot Stove season officially began for the Braves as they announced the signing of veteran catcher Manny Pina to a two-year, $8 million deal that also includes a $4 million club option for 2024. Pina hit a career-best 13 home runs in 75 games with the Brewers in 2021.

Battery Power

2021 Braves season in review

Hot Stove News

The Detroit Tigers made the first splash of the offseason agreeing to a five-year, $77 million deal with free agent left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the second season and incentives that are worth up to an additional $3 million.

The Tigers acquired catcher Tucker Barnhart earlier this offseason and are reportedly interested in exploring an extension for the veteran backstop.

Free agent utility player Chris Taylor plans to reject the Dodgers’ qualifying offer according to a report by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

MLB News

Reds infielder Jonathan India and Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena were announced as the winners of the 2021 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards Monday night.

The Mets have reportedly offered their vacant GM position to former Angels GM Billy Eppler.

Speaking of the Mets, former manager Luis Rojas is crossing town after he was hired as the Yankees new third base coach.

The Chicago Cubs hired Daniel Moskos as assistant pitching coach. Moskos spent the previous two seasons working in the Yankees’ farm system.

Sadly, former Braves infielder Julio Lugo passed away at the age of 45. Lugo played for seven teams over 12 seasons. Lugo appeared in 48 games for Atlanta in 2011 and is best remembered for this play at the plate in the 19th inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.