Daily Hammer Podcast: Breaking down the Manny Piña signing

The Braves made their first addition of the offseason on Monday evening by signing veteran catcher Manny Piña to a two-year deal worth $8 million. Talking Chop’s Shawn Coleman and Scott Coleman discussed the addition of Piña, his impact on the roster for 2022 and what the future may hold for two of the Braves’ top catching prospects. Podcast highlights include:

General thoughts on what Piña will bring to the team

The importance of depth at catcher, especially after an injury-mired 2021 season

Does this increase the likelihood William Contreras or Shea Langeliers gets traded this winter?

Some thoughts on recent reports surrounding Freddie Freeman’s free agency

The Mets finally found their GM in Billy Eppler

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.