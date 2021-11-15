Jonathan India, Randy Arozarena take home 2021 Rookie of the Year Awards

Awards week for the Baseball Writer’s Association of America got underway Monday night with the announcement of the winners of the 2021 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards.

Reds infielder Jonathan India took home the honor for the National League after hitting .269/.376/.459 with 21 home runs. He posted a 122 wRC+ and a 3.9 fWAR. India received 29 of the 30 first place votes. Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers finished second with Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson coming in third. Cubs outfielder Patrick Wisdom was fourth while Braves right-hander Ian Anderson finished fifth grabbing three third place votes.

Anderson was the second player ever, joining Gregg Jefferies of the Mets, to receive Rookie of the Year votes in multiple seasons.

Ian Anderson joins Gregg Jefferies as the 2nd player to receive Rookie of the Year votes in multiple years



(expecting Ryan Mountcastle to join them once AL is announced, too!) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 15, 2021

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena took home the award in the American League after capturing 22 of the 30 first place votes. Arozarena hit .274/.356/.459 with 20 home runs and a 128 wRC+. He accumulated 3.3 fWAR in 141 games for Tampa. Astros righty Luis Garcia finished second in the voting with two first place votes and 15 second place votes. Rays shortstop Wander Franco finished third.