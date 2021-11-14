 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

The 5x All-Star knows what he’s looking for.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
2021 World Series Game 6: Atlanta Braves v. Houston Astros

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years.

Re-signing Freeman at that price is not out of the question, considering Alex Anthopoulos said the payroll was raised after the World Series title. Freeman has made it clear that he wants to be in Atlanta; now, it’s a matter of making competitive offers amongst the open market.

