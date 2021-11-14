AFL Fall Stars Recap: Vodnik Doesn’t Appear in West Loss

The Atlanta Braves only sent one player to the Fall Stars game this season and that was Victor Vodnik. Here is our report on that and an unfortunate snub from the game. Unfortunately Vodnik threw 78 pitches in Friday night’s game and thus was unavailable to appear in the game. The game itself was an interesting affair, with the West team that Vodnik suited up for taking a close loss.

The West team jumped out to a quick lead in the first inning and it was a Braves rival delivering the big hit of the inning. With runners on first and second Phillies prospect Bryson Stott hit one into right field for an RBI double to put the West on top and former Braves prospect and current Cardinals farmhand Juan Yepez knocked in the second run with a sacrifice fly. That lead didn’t last long and in the bottom of the inning Marlins prospect JJ Bleday hit a two run home run to tie the game back up. Three more hits including two-run single by Curtis Mead of the Rays put the East on top and they didn’t look back.

Both teams traded scoreless innings for a bit until the bottom of the fourth when the Giants’s Hunter Bishop hit a monster solo home run to extend the East lead. In the next inning JJ Bleday tacked on a run with an RBI single to make the game 6-2, but the West had some fight left in their bats. Yepez led off in the top of the sixth inning with a double and another former Braves prospect Ji-hwan Bae hit a single and stole second base to put two runners in scoring position with no outs. A triple from Nathan Eaton from the Royals system brought both runners home and a sacrifice fly crept the game within a run with three innings remaining. Unfortunately that triple was the last hit the West squad would put up in the game and the East pitching staff closed out the final three innings to win 6-5. The Fall Star MVP Award went to Bleday for his 2-3 performance with a home run and 3 RBIs.