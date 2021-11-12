Braves News: Multiple Braves earn Silver Sluggers

The winners of the 2021 Silver Slugger Award were announced yesterday, and four Atlanta Braves earned this achievement for their spectacular offensive performances this season. First time winners of the award were third baseman Austin Riley and pitcher Max Fried. With this win, Riley joins Chipper Jones as the only Braves third basemen to win a Silver Slugger.

First baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Ozzie Albies were also recipients of the award, marking this their third and second win, respectively. Every infielder finished the season with 30 or more home runs, and Albies lead the National League in extra-base hits.

