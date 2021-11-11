Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Max Fried take home Silver Slugger Awards

The Atlanta Braves may have been shutout of the BBWAA Awards for the 2021 season but they are taking home four 2021 Silver Slugger Awards. Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Max Fried were all announced as winners Thursday on MLB Network.

Freeman overcame a slow start to capture his third straight Silver Slugger Award. Albies is a two-time winner while Riley joins Chipper Jones as the only other Braves third baseman to take home the honor.

Fried wins what could possibly be the final Silver Slugger Award ever handed out to a pitcher.

2021 Silver Slugger Award Winners

National League

Catcher: Buster Posey

First Base: Freddie Freeman

Second Base: Ozzie Albies

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Third Base: Austin Riley

Outfield: Bryce Harper

Outfield: Juan Soto

Outfield: Nick Castellanos

Pitcher: Max Fried

American League

Catcher: Salvador Perez

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Second Base: Marcus Semien

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts

Third Base: Rafael Devers

Outfield: Teoscar Hernandez

Outfield: Aaron Judge

Outfield: Cedric Mullins

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani