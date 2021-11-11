Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Max Fried take home Silver Slugger Awards

The Atlanta Braves may have been shutout of the BBWAA Awards for the 2021 season but they are taking home four 2021 Silver Slugger Awards. Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Max Fried were all announced as winners Thursday on MLB Network.
Freeman overcame a slow start to capture his third straight Silver Slugger Award. Albies is a two-time winner while Riley joins Chipper Jones as the only other Braves third baseman to take home the honor.
Fried wins what could possibly be the final Silver Slugger Award ever handed out to a pitcher.
2021 Silver Slugger Award Winners
National League
Catcher: Buster Posey
First Base: Freddie Freeman
Second Base: Ozzie Albies
Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Third Base: Austin Riley
Outfield: Bryce Harper
Outfield: Juan Soto
Outfield: Nick Castellanos
Pitcher: Max Fried
American League
Catcher: Salvador Perez
First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Second Base: Marcus Semien
Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts
Third Base: Rafael Devers
Outfield: Teoscar Hernandez
Outfield: Aaron Judge
Outfield: Cedric Mullins
Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani
Loading comments...