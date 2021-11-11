Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos arrives at GM Meetings, Scott Boras comments and more

Alex Anthopoulos was forced to miss Game 6 of the World Series after he tested positive for COVID-19. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that Anthopoulos was cleared and has arrived at the GM meetings.

There hasn’t been any real Braves related news to come out of the meetings yet but MLB.com’s Mark Bowman did report that Charlie Morton had his cast removed Wednesday. Morton underwent surgery after he suffered a broken fibula in Game 1 of the World Series. Bowman reports that Atlanta will wait until closer to Spring Training before putting a timeline for a return by Morton and injured outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

More Braves News

Scott Boras held court at the GM Meetings Wednesday and said that baseball was the victim of “competitive cancer” due to teams trading away veterans in order to accumulate draft picks. He also pointed to the Braves’ World Series win as a “direct result of tanking.” He isn’t necessarily wrong but it is also worth noting that the Braves don’t employ any of his clients, except for Touki Toussaint and Shea Langeliers.

Joc Pederson’s pearl necklace that he wore during the World Series has a new home in Cooperstown.

Unboxing some pearly cargo from @yungjoc650 and @Braves pic.twitter.com/0vva2jagei — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 10, 2021

Braves 2021 Season in review:

Braves 2021 MiLB prospect reviews:

Hot Stove

MLB News