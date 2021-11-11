Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos arrives at GM Meetings, Scott Boras comments and more

Alex Anthopoulos was forced to miss Game 6 of the World Series after he tested positive for COVID-19. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that Anthopoulos was cleared and has arrived at the GM meetings.
There hasn’t been any real Braves related news to come out of the meetings yet but MLB.com’s Mark Bowman did report that Charlie Morton had his cast removed Wednesday. Morton underwent surgery after he suffered a broken fibula in Game 1 of the World Series. Bowman reports that Atlanta will wait until closer to Spring Training before putting a timeline for a return by Morton and injured outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
More Braves News
- Scott Boras held court at the GM Meetings Wednesday and said that baseball was the victim of “competitive cancer” due to teams trading away veterans in order to accumulate draft picks. He also pointed to the Braves’ World Series win as a “direct result of tanking.” He isn’t necessarily wrong but it is also worth noting that the Braves don’t employ any of his clients, except for Touki Toussaint and Shea Langeliers.
- Joc Pederson’s pearl necklace that he wore during the World Series has a new home in Cooperstown.
Unboxing some pearly cargo from @yungjoc650 and @Braves pic.twitter.com/0vva2jagei— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 10, 2021
- Braves manager Brian Snitker received high marks in FanGraphs’ managerial report card for the postseason.
- The finalists for the 2021 All-MLB team were announced on MLB Network Wednesday night. The Braves are well represented with six finalists including Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Adam Duvall, Max Fried and Charlie Morton. Voting is underway at MLB.com and the winners will be announced on November 23.
- Braves right-handed prospect Victor Vodnik was named to the AFL Fall Stars roster Wednesday and somehow first baseman Drew Lugbauer was not. The Fall Stars game will take place on Saturday, November 13 at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on MLB Network.
Hot Stove
- The Dodgers elected not to issue a qualifying offer to veteran lefty Clayton Kershaw but president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told reporters Tuesday that they have made it clear to Kershaw that if he wants to return, he will have a spot.
- Same story, different offseason. The Philadelphia Phillies will reportedly prioritize bullpen and outfield upgrades this offseason.
- The Boston Red Sox issued the qualifying offer to free agent lefty Eduardo Rodriguez but have also reportedly made a multi-year contract offer.
- Veteran lefty Cole Hamels recently underwent shoulder surgery and is hoping to be ready to return late summer if he can find a team willing to give him
another opportunity. Hamels signed with the Dodgers in August for $1 million guaranteed and was then went on the 60-day injured list less than two weeks later after experiencing shoulder pain while throwing a simulated game.
- During his evening monologue, Scott Boras disclosed that free agent lefty Carlos Rodon is looking for a multi-year deal this winter.
MLB News
- Josh Hader and Liam Hendriks were named Relievers of the Year for the 2021 season. Hader is a three time recipient of the awards having also won in 2018 and 2019. His teammate Devin Williams took home the honor in 2020. Hendriks is a back-to-back winner having also won last year while a member of the Athletics.
- Astros outfielder Jake Meyers underwent surgery to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder Wednesday. He will likely be out until after Opening Day in 2022.
- Finally, former Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie has emerged as the frontrunner to land the vacant general manager position with the Mets.
