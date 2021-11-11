Talking Chop Podcast: Reliving the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series run

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, overcoming a 26-year drought between championships. Along the way, countless moments emerged that will be remembered by the team’s fans forever. The Braves toppled the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers to win the National League pennant before knocking off the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic and flummoxing the best offense in baseball in the process.

With all of that as the backdrop, the Talking Chop Podcast reconvenes for Episode 329 to relive all of the memories. TC’s Brad Rowland, Eric Cole and Scott Coleman discuss the following:

Remember when Freddie Freeman hit a pivotal home run against Josh Hader?

Eddie Rosario had quite a playoff run

Walk-offs and more walk-offs

Charlie Morton pitched, for a long while, in a World Series game on a broken leg

“Night Shift’s Ready”

Dansby Swanson thanked Atlanta’s analytics department and God in the same answer

Game 3 of the World Series was an incredible, balanced pitching performance

The parade was one-of-a-kind

Game 4 was busy, including back-to-back home runs and a memorable catch

Tyler Matzek’s Game 6 performance against the Dodgers was legendary

The biggest swing of Jorge Soler’s life

Much, much more

