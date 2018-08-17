Contract Swap: Julio Teheran to the A's for Stephen Piscotty (and cash)





Contracts:

Julio Teheran will make $11M in 2019 with a $1M buyout on his 2020 $12M salary.

Stephen Piscotty will make $28.4M over 4 seasons from 2019-2022, with a $1M buyout on a 2023 season worth $15M.

Why the Braves would do it:

Let's say the A's kick in $2M a year for Piscotty, driving his price down to $5M a year for 4 years. That is a relatively cheap commitment on a 27-year-old OF that has been a solid hitter for his career. Piscotty struggled at times over the last year and a half, but that should come as no surprise since he was dealing with his mother battling ALS (by the way, extremely classy of the Cards and A's to work out a deal for Piscotty to be closer to his mom in her final months).

From 2015 to 2016, Piscotty had a .282/.348/.467 slash line, good for a 121 wRC+. After a rough start to the 2018 season, Piscotty has hit at a 127 wRC+ clip since the end of May. He could be a solid replacement for soon-to-be free agent Nick Markakis.

Why the A's would do it:

$$$

Oakland has always been a tight budget team, and this year is no different (28th in MLB). Piscotty is the only player on their roster that is under contract beyond the 2019 season. Opening up his remaining $28M (or even if it just $20M as I proposed above) could be very helpful moving forward.

On top of that, a fly-ball pitcher like Teheran would really benefit from playing in Oakland Coliseum.