Phil Gosselin reunited with Braves after being claimed off waivers from Reds

One of the more interesting trades the Braves have made in the last few years was where the Braves essentially bought pitching prospect Touki Toussaint from the Arizona Diamondbacks by agreeing to take on the contract of Bronson Arroyo. In the deal, the Braves sent Phil Gosselin to the Diamondbacks and that was that.

Well, after bouncing around the league with the Diamondbacks, Pirates, Rangers, and Reds, things have come full circle as Gosselin is back with the Braves.

The #Braves today claimed INF/OF Phil Gosselin off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Gosselin, 29, appeared in 20 games with the Reds this year and returns to Atlanta after spending parts of three seasons with the Braves from 2013-2015. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 3, 2018

While this is hardly a high profile move (which is pretty easy to tell since he is heading straight to Gwinnett), it is certainly entertaining to see that the “centerpiece” of the trade that brought one of the Braves’ highest ceiling pitching prospects into the fold has rejoined the organization.

In 2018, Gosselin has appeared in 20 games (28 plate appearances) and has slashed .125/.250/.250. In his major league career, the utility infielder has slashed .263/.314/.361 in 276 games over six seasons.