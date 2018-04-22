Jose Bautista could join Braves during road trip, per report

The Atlanta Braves signed Jose Bautista to a minor league contract earlier this week but has apparently impressed officials enough that he could soon debut in an Atlanta uniform.

Brian Snitker told MLB.com’s Mark Bowman that the plan is for Bautista to join Gwinnett on Monday and play in the team’s doubleheader. Bowman adds that Bautista could join the Braves sometime on their upcoming road trip.

Snit says Bautista will play in Gwinnett’s doubleheader tomorrow. The reports have been good. There’s a chance he could join the Braves during this road trip — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 22, 2018

Bautista has appeared in two games with the Braves’ High-A club in Florida and is 2-for-7 with a double. Per Bowman, the reports on Bautista’s condition and readiness have been good.

Atlanta begins a 10-day, three city road trip in Cincinnati on Monday.

Bautista appeared in 157 games with Toronto last season and hit 23 home runs but put up a .203/.308/.366 line. He went unsigned during the offseason but elected to join the Braves and former GM Alex Anthopoulos even though he reportedly had a more lucrative offer elsewhere.