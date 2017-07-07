Bullpen (J)implosion dooms Braves in 5-4 loss to Nats

Sometimes, baseball is fun. That was true for the first eight and a half innings of tonight’s game against the Washington Nationals, during which Freddie Freeman triumphantly announced his return to the lineup by hitting a go-ahead homer off of reigning Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, and then drove in two more runs to deliver a three-run lead. It was also manifest in R.A. Dickey’s five hitless innings to begin the game, as well as the fact that he outdueled Scherzer in David v. Goliath fashion.

But, alas, sometimes baseball is very, very not fun. That’s what happened during the final three half-innings of the game. Jim Johnson had a horrendous meltdown, allowing three runs and failing to finish the inning, allowing the Nationals to tie the game (with an assist from some poor defense that inning). Despite getting a leadoff single, the Braves then proceeded to bungle the top of the 10th both tactically and at the dish, as a needless sacrifice bunt took the bat out of Freddie Freeman’s hands, and the hobbled, ineffective Matt Kemp hit into a predictable double play. Following that, Ian Krol was asked to keep the Nats off the board while facing at least two righties — he failed to do so, and Daniel Murphy’s sacrifice fly put the Braves out of the misery with a 5-4 defeat.

But let’s start off with focusing on the good. The game was quiet until the fourth: no batter reached base before then. But, the Braves struck first. Ender Inciarte hit a leadoff double off Scherzer, and a subsequent Brandon Phillips single evaded the reach of Daniel Murphy at second base, rolling into center field and giving Inciarte ample time to scamper home for a 1-0 lead. R.A. Dickey finally allowed a baserunner, courtesy of a walk, in the bottom of the inning, but promptly got a double play off the bat of Bryce Harper to continue facing the minimum. He went three up, three down in the fifth, entering the sixth with a no-hitter.

Unfortunately, the Nats finally demystified his knuckler in the sixth. Stephen Drew (yes, Stephen Drew) led off the inning with a double, and two pitches later, Matt Wieters laced a single to left to tie the game. After a sacrifice bunt, Dickey recovered by striking out the next two hitters, keeping the game knotted at one apiece.

It wouldn’t stay knotted long: Freddie Freeman connected on a Scherzer slider that didn’t run far enough inside, keeping it inside the right field foul pole for his first homer since May 16.

The Nationals menaced Dickey once again in the bottom of the frame, threatening to tie it up again. Ryan Zimmerman hit a one-out single, and with two outs, Dickey nicked Anthony Rendon with a pitch. Brian Snitker headed out from the dugout, potentially of a mind to remove Dickey in favor of Sam Freeman to face the lefty-hitting Drew, but something Dickey must have said changed Snitker’s mind. Dickey elicited an easy fly out from Drew after a six-pitch at-bat to end the frame.

A two-out rally and Freeman’s hitting prowess extended the lead in the following frame. Inciarte walked and Phillips connected for another single. The Nats then swapped Scherzer out for LOOGY Oliver Perez, and after Phillips took second on defensive indifference, they elected not to walk Freeman. That was costly, because Freeman laced a ball between short and third for a two-run single, delivering a 4-1 lead to his team. That capped Scherzer’s line at 7 and 2⁄ 3 innings pitched, six hits, one walk, four runs (all earned), and 10 strikeouts. The Braves did manage to get his ERA over 2.00 after all; it was the first time that Scherzer allowed more than three runs since April, and only the second time he’s done so all season. Consider that dragon slain, Braves, at least for now.

Jose Ramirez replaced Dickey for the eighth and threw a scoreless frame, working around a one-out walk with two strikeouts and a fly out.

The ninth, well... it was just bad. Jim Johnson came on with his second three-run lead in two days, and melted all the way down. Harper got a leadoff single on a ball that Phillips could not corral, and Johnson followed that inauspicious start up with a five-pitch walk to Zimmerman. Daniel Murphy then roped an RBI single down the right field line, and suddenly the tying runs were on base. Anthony Rendon then hit another liner to right; Nick Markakis’ diving try was well short, and the Nats had the tying run on third. A small reprieve came on a grounder off the bat of Chris Heisey, which led to a forceout at second and no advance from the runner at third.

With Matt Wieters at the plate, Jim Johnson threw a 1-1 pitch in the dirt that Wieters appeared to offer at, but on appeal, no swing was ruled. That got Brian Snitker in an argumentative mood, and he was promptly ejected. A few pitches later, Wieters hit a hanging curveball into center field to tie the game. After another single given up to relief pitcher Blake Treinen (on a 3-1 count, at that), Johnson was mercifully pulled; Sam Freeman retired Brian Goodwin to send the game into extras.

The Braves had another chance, having avoided (well, temporarily delayed) the walkoff. Facing new Nationals reliever Matt Grace, Ender Inciarte drew a leadoff walk. For some unearthly reason, Brandon Phillips bunted Inciarte to second, and the Nationals predictably elected to walk Freddie Freeman. The Nationals went to Matt Albers in relief of Grace for the next hitter, Matt Kemp. Kemp had been 0-for-3 with a strikeout and two groundouts to third base (and an intentional walk) to this point in the game, and like clockwork, hit into an easy 6-4-3 double play to end the scoring threat.

For the bottom of the 10th, the Braves asked Ian Krol (5.01 FIP, 4.91 xFIP against righties in 2017; 5.08 FIP and 4.17 xFIP against righties in his career) to try and contain the Washington offense for one more inning. Krol did not prove up to the task, however, perhaps showing that it’s a Krol, Krol world (sorry).

The righty-hitting Adrian Sanchez hit a single back up the box. Krol got a hard lineout to left field from Harper (a lefty), and then allowed another single to the righty-hitting Zimmerman, on which the winning run moved to third. Daniel Murphy then lifted Krol’s first pitch to left field. Kemp didn’t even bother tracking it down — it was deep enough to score the winning run, and the cement a heartbreaking Braves loss.

The Braves had a number of bright spots, including Freeman’s 3-RBI night, two doubles from Matt Adams, and seven innings of one-run ball from R.A. Dickey. Those will likely be overshadowed by the poor outings from Johnson and Krol, but were great to see nonetheless. Johnson’s outing resulted in his league-leading seventh blown save. While Johnson’s FIP remains sparkling due to a great strikeout rate and some evidenced homer suppression, the unforced implosions are definitely not great. Meanwhile, Matt Kemp continues to scuffle. Since June 19, Kemp has put up just a 26 wRC+, and he appears to have returned too soon from a hamstring injury that’s potentially affecting both his hitting and fielding over the last couple of weeks.

The Braves will try to avenge this defeat tomorrow afternoon (4:05 pm ET start!), as Julio Teheran faces off against Stephen Strasburg.