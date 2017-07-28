 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Matt Kemp injury: Braves outfielder leaves game with hamstring injury

New, 17 comments

Braves outfielder has battled hamstring injuries all season.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Matt Kemp left Friday’s game against the Phillies in the bottom of the third inning with what appeared to be some sort of leg injury.

Kemp jumped on an inside pitch from Jake Thompson and pulled it off the wall. He appeared to stumble a bit coming around first and was thrown out at second. He immediately grabbed his right hamstring after the slide at second.

Danny Santana replaced Kemp between innings.

Kemp got off to a hot start for the Braves this season but has fallen off drastically as the season has gone on.

Update

The Braves are calling Kemp’s injury a right hamstring strain and he is considered day-to-day.

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...