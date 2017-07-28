Matt Kemp left Friday’s game against the Phillies in the bottom of the third inning with what appeared to be some sort of leg injury.

Kemp jumped on an inside pitch from Jake Thompson and pulled it off the wall. He appeared to stumble a bit coming around first and was thrown out at second. He immediately grabbed his right hamstring after the slide at second.

Danny Santana replaced Kemp between innings.

Matt Kemp out of the game going to the bottom of the 4th.



Danny Santana will take over in LF. #Braves @680_The_Fan — Kevin McAlpin (@KevinMcAlpin) July 29, 2017

Kemp got off to a hot start for the Braves this season but has fallen off drastically as the season has gone on.

Kemp's 1st half: .306/.347/.517, 121 wRC+, 12 HRs



Kemp's 2nd half: .227/.293/.333, 55 wRC+, 2 HRs — Demetrius (@fergoe) July 28, 2017

Update

The Braves are calling Kemp’s injury a right hamstring strain and he is considered day-to-day.