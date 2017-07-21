 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread 7/21: Braves at Dodgers

New, 565 comments

Jaime Garcia will be starting for the Braves, after all. Can he help Atlanta pick up at least a series split against the Dodgers?

By Demetrius Bell
Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Last night, the Braves pulled off a bit of a shock when they came into Dodger Stadium and handed the Dodgers their first home loss since late June. Now, they have a shot at giving the Dodgers an even more rare experience for them as of late — a losing streak. Jaime Garcia will be starting for the Braves, while Alex Wood will be taking the mound for the Dodgers.

Here are the lineups:

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...