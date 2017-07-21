Game Thread 7/21: Braves at Dodgers

Last night, the Braves pulled off a bit of a shock when they came into Dodger Stadium and handed the Dodgers their first home loss since late June. Now, they have a shot at giving the Dodgers an even more rare experience for them as of late — a losing streak. Jaime Garcia will be starting for the Braves, while Alex Wood will be taking the mound for the Dodgers.
Here are the lineups:
First pitch at 10:10 ET tonight in Los Angeles! #ChopOn https://t.co/iBI3GDPiN3 pic.twitter.com/UIwDSqAVSJ— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 21, 2017
Tonight’s Dodger lineup vs. Braves:— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 21, 2017
Taylor LF
Seager SS
Turner 3B
Bellinger 1B
Forsythe 2B
Hernández CF
Grandal C
Puig RF
Wood P pic.twitter.com/i3KCgBKlLG
