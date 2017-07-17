Cubs vs Braves schedule and probable pitchers

The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks on Sunday to reach the .500 mark for the season at 45-45. This is the first time since September of 2014 the Braves have had a .500 record after the All-Star break.

Atlanta is still nine games back in the N.L. East but have closed to within six games of the second wild card. Things won’t get any easier for the Braves as the defending champion Chicago Cubs come to town for their lone visit to SunTrust Park on Monday.

After a disappointing first half of the season, the Cubs have won three straight since the break to climb one game above .500 at 46-45. Chicago made the first big move of the season earlier this week acquiring Jose Quintana from the White Sox to help bolster their rotation. The Cubs offense awakened during a three-game sweep of Baltimore as they outscored the Orioles 27-11 in the series.

Monday, July 17, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

Jon Lester (5-6, 4.25 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 3.73 xFIP, 9.17 K/9, 3.08 BB/9)

The Cubs will open the series with Jon Lester on the mound who will be looking to bounce back from one of the worst outings of his career. Lester allowed six hits and 10 runs (four earned) last just two thirds of an inning against the Pirates. Lester has performed well against the Braves in his career going 4-2 while allowing 11 earned runs over 46 1⁄ 3 innings spanning seven starts.

Julio Teheran (7-6, 4.79 ERA, 5.48 FIP, 5.25 xFIP, 6.53 K/9, 3.48 BB/9)

Teheran’s up and down season continued in his last start as he spun seven shutout innings in Washington allowing just four hits while striking out five. That improved Teheran’s road record to 6-0 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.53 in nine starts. However, it has been a different story for Teheran at home who is 1-6 with a 7.58 ERA in nine starts at SunTrust Park where he has allowed 13 home runs in 46 1⁄ 3 innings.

Tuesday, July 18, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

John Lackey (5-9, 5.20 ERA, 5.65 FIP, 4.54 xFIP, 7.84 K/9, 2.74 BB/9)

The Cubs will activate John Lackey on Tuesday from the 10-day disabled list where he has been since July 5 due to plantar fasciitis. Lackey allowed six hits and three earned runs over six innings in his last start against Tampa Bay. He is 1-1 with a 2.59 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta.

Sean Newcomb (1-4, 4.26 ERA, 3.49 FIP, 4.19 xFIP, 8.53 K/9, 3.98 BB/9)

The Braves will counter with lefty Sean Newcomb on Tuesday who will be looking to bounce back from a pair of rough outings. Newcomb began the season allowing more than one earned run just once over his first four starts. In his next two starts, he has walked six and allowed 11 earned runs over his last 7 1⁄ 3 innings. Those starts came against Houston and Washington who have dynamic offenses but it doesn’t get any easier against a Cubs team that seems to be hitting its stride.

Wednesday, July 19, 12:10 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

Mike Montgomery (1-6, 4.01 ERA, 4.10 FIP, 4.38 xFIP, 7.30 K/9, 4.50 BB/9)

Montgomery began the season in Chicago’s bullpen before joining the rotation in early June. He was 0-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 19 games as a reliever. He hasn’t fared quite as well as a starter going 1-3 with a 5.77 ERA in seven starts.

R.A. Dickey (6-5, 4.08 ERA, 4.97 FIP, xFIP 5.07, 5.95 K/9, 3.43 BB/9)

Dickey is in the midst of his best stretch of the season. He has allowed just four earned runs over his last five starts encompassing 33 innings. He allowed eight hits and one earned run over six innings in a no-decision against Arizona in his last start.