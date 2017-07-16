MLB Trade Rumors: Braves taking a look at Jurickson Profar

With the trade deadline approaching rumor season is about to kick into high gear. FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that the Atlanta Braves are among several teams showing interest in Texas Rangers former top prospect Jurickson Profar.

Profar seems to be available, and word is Atlanta – along with a few others — are taking a look. Profar, formerly the top prospect in the game, still is only 24. But his career was derailed twice by injuries, and he hasn’t lived up to his big billing yet. Profar is drawing scouts to Triple-A Round Rock, where he is hitting .300.

Profar hit just .172/.294/.207 in 22 games with the Rangers this season after being given a chance in left field early this season. He has fared better at Triple-A where he has slashed .301/.382/.437 but a change of scenery could be in order.

Heyman reports that the Rangers are looking for pitching and points out that the Braves have Jaime Garcia in the majors and a surplus of options in the minors.

The Braves have recently taken some chances on prospects that had lost their shine. Alex Jackson and Luiz Gohara come to mind. Still the Braves figure to be one of the more active teams at the deadline and this could just be one of many things that they are considering.