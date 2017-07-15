Kevin Maitan gets promoted to the Danville Braves

If you follow our daily minor league recaps, then you definitely noticed that Kevin Maitan had himself another good day with the GCL Braves, and was off to a pretty good start to life as a professional.

Well, it appears that eight games was all that the Braves needed to see out of him at this level, because the Braves have promoted Kevin Maitan to the Danville Braves.

The Braves are promoting Kevin Maitan to Danville. — BillShanks (@BillShanks) July 16, 2017

Of course, Danville is still a long way from Atlanta — both geographically and systematically. However, when you consider all of the optimism that surrounds this young prospect, you can bet that we’re going to be keeping a very close eye on Maitan’s rise through the minor league ranks. It didn’t take him long at all to prove his worth at the GCL level, and now the #3 prospect in the entire Braves system (according to our guys) be given an opportunity to show the Rookie Leagues what he can do.

Maitan to Danville! Knew he wouldn't be here in Florida long but that was fast! pic.twitter.com/kt3AJnKbaW — Braves Prospects (@ProspectsBraves) July 16, 2017

Again, we’re definitely a long time away from getting super-excited about Maitan making it all the way to the top of the system. However, this is another example of why you should be excited about the talent that’s in this system. Help is on the way and continued patience will see guys like Maitan up in due time.