Diamondbacks vs Braves schedule and probable pitchers

The Atlanta Braves return to action on Friday with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at SunTrust Park. Atlanta went 5-5 over its last 10 games to enter the break with a 42-45 record. They trail the Washington Nationals by 9.5 games in the N.L. East.

The Diamondbacks have been a surprise and come into the series at 53-36 which is good for second place in what has become a strong N.L. West division. Arizona struggled a bit entering the All-Star break going just 3-7 over their last 10 games. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

Friday, July 14, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports South)

Taijuan Walker (6-4, 3.65 ERA, 3.86 FIP, 7.97 K/9, 3.54 BB/9)

Walker performed well during the first half of the season although he will be looking to bounce back after a rough performance in his last outing. He allowed five runs over five innings against the Reds last time out. This will be his first career start against the Braves.

R.A. Dickey (6-5, 4.23 ERA, 5.07 FIP, 5.95 K/9, 3.45 BB/9)

Dickey gets the nod to open the second half for the Braves and is looking to build on the best stretch of his season. Since allowing eight earned runs to the Nationals back on June 13, Dickey has allowed just three earned runs over his last 27 innings spanning four starts. He has been even better at home allowing just two runs over his last 21 innings at SunTrust Park.

Saturday, July 15, 7:10 p.m. ET (Fox Sports South)

Patrick Corbin (6-9, 4.71 ERA, 4.24 FIP, 8.44 K/9, 2.66 BB/9)

Corbin got off to an excellent start for Arizona before a rough May set him back. He allowed seven hits, two runs and struck out nine in his last start against the Reds. Corbin has been lights out against the Braves in his career allowing just 13 hits and no runs over 25 2⁄ 3 innings.

Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 3.77 ERA, 4.63 FIP, 7.84 K/9, 3.00 BB/9)

Folty took a no-hitter into the ninth two starts ago in Oakland and then followed that up with a solid outing in a win over the Nationals last time out. He allowed eight hits and two runs over six innings in Washington. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past four starts.

Sunday, July 16, 1:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports South)

Zack Godley (3-3, 2.58 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 8.40 K/9, 2.71 BB/9)

Godley allowed three hits and one earned run in 5 2⁄ 3 innings in his last start against the Dodgers. He is 3-3 on the season with a 2.58 ERA and has held opponents to a .188 average on the season. Godley allowed seven earned runs over five innings in his only career start against Atlanta

Jaime Garcia (2-7, 4.55 ERA, 4.38 FIP, 6.73 K/9, 3.36 BB/9)

Perhaps no Braves pitcher needed the All-Star break more than Jaime Garcia. After a good start to the season, Garcia has struggled of late allowing 23 runs over his last four starts. He allowed 10 hits and five earned runs in six innings last time out against the Astros.