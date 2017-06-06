Sixth inning dooms Braves in 3-1 loss to Phillies

After an embarrassing showing on Monday evening, the Atlanta Braves likely arrived at SunTrust Park with plenty of motivation for game two against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, that wasn’t enough to overcome a shaky sixth inning and, in the end, the result was a 3-1 loss.

The evening began in promising fashion, as the home team scratched across a run in the first inning. Brandon Phillips doubled to left field and he was quickly brought to the plate on a single from Nick Markakis. Sadly, those were the last real fireworks from the Braves offense for quite some time.

After a spotless three-inning start, Jaime Garcia was tagged with a solo home run by Howard Kendrick in the fourth inning to even the score. From there, the floodgates opened to some degree in the sixth inning that placed Atlanta in a difficult position.

Garcia allowed three straight hits to begin the sixth frame, including two doubles, and that combined with an ill-timed balk allowed the Phillies to grab a 3-1 advantage. The damage could have been worse and Garcia managed his way out of a disastrous inning (with the aid of a double play) but that hiccup cost Atlanta the result.

From there, the Braves had four more opportunities to even the score but they came up empty. In fact, Atlanta placed only three runners on base (one coming on Ender Inciarte’s 500th career hit) in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings combined and a threat in the final frame came up empty.

In general, Garcia pitched reasonably well, further cementing his status as the most consistent pitcher for the Braves at the moment. Unfortunately, the offense did not cooperate, with only Phillips and Matt Adams reaching base on multiple occasions.

The two teams will be back on the field on Wednesday night, as the Braves look to avoid a three-game skid. Stay tuned.