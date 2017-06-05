Phillies vs Braves schedule and probable pitchers

The Atlanta Braves return to SunTrust Park on Monday from a nine-game road trip that saw them go 4-5. Atlanta is in second place in the NL East standings at 24-30 and 10.5 games behind the Washington Nationals.

The Braves have played a heavy road schedule over the first two months of the season but will play 18 of the next 21 games at home. Up first is a four-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies who are 19-35 and in last place in the NL East.

Monday, June 5, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

Nick Pivetta (0-2, 5.12 ERA, 5.78 FIP, 9.78 K/9, 4.19 BB/9)

Nick Pivetta will return from the minor leagues to make Monday’s start for the Phillies in place of the injured Vince Velasquez. Pivetta struggled in four starts with Philadelphia this season and was optioned back to the minors on May 18. He’s allowed 26 hits and 11 earned runs over 19 1⁄ 3 innings.

Bartolo Colon (2-6, 6.99 ERA, 4.96 FIP, 5.86 K/9, 2.44 BB/9

Bartolo Colon returns to the mound for Monday’s series opener hoping to hold on to his rotation spot for at least another start. Colon has struggled from the outset of the season but was victimized by some poor defense in his last start. He allowed seven hits and nine runs in just 2 1⁄ 3 innings last time out against the Angels but only two of those runs were earned.

Tuesday, June 6, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.06 ERA, 3.98 FIP, 8.16 K/9, 3.09 BB/9)

Aaron Nola will make his seventh start of the season for the Phillies on Tuesday. Nola enters the game with a 2-3 record and a 5.06 ERA. He lasted just three innings in his last start allowing five hits and four runs in a loss to the Marlins. He has allowed 11 hits and nine earned runs over his last nine innings.

Jaime Garcia (2-3, 3.18 ERA, 4.36 FIP, 5.78 K/9, 3.90 BB/9)

Jaime Garcia has carried the torch for Atlanta’s rotation of late allowing just one earned run over his last 21 2⁄ 3 innings. Garcia is 2-3 on the season with a 3.18 ERA but has been fortunate as his 4.36 FIP suggests. His strikeout rate is down from 7.86 last season to just 5.84 while his walk rate has gone up from 2.99 to 3.90.

Wednesday, June 7, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

Jerad Eickhoff (0-6, 5.13 ERA, 4.05 FIP, 7.99 K/9, 3.62 BB/9)

Jerad Eickhoff came into the season looking like one of Philadelphia’s more promising young pitchers but like so many of the Phillies’ staff, is looking to get his 2017 season on track. Eickhoff is 0-6 through 11 starts and has a 5.13 ERA. He lasted just 2 2⁄ 3 innings last time out in a loss to the Giants allowing six hits, five walks and four earned runs.

Mike Foltynewicz (3-5, 3.90 ERA, 4.34 FIP, 7.96 K/9, 2.65 BB/9)

Mike Foltynewicz continues to make progress for the Braves and is coming off of one of his best starts of the season. Folty allowed just two hits and equaled a career-high with 10 strikeouts in a no-decision last time out against the Reds. He’s allowed three runs or less in eight of his 10 starts this season.

Thursday, June 8, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

Ben Lively (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 4.76 FIP, 0.00 K/9, 3.86 BB/9)

Ben Lively will make his second career start for the Phillies in the series finale on Thursday. Lively allowed just four hits and one earned run over seven innings while picking up the win against the Giants.

R.A. Dickey (3-4, 5.10 ERA, 6.24 FIP, 4.41 K/9, 4.68 BB/9)

R.A. Dickey will look to put together a good outing when he takes the mound for the Braves on Thursday. Dickey allowed five hits and four earned runs in five innings in his last start against Cincinnati. He is 3-4 on the season with a 5.10 ERA. He has a FIP of 6.24 and has more walks than strikeouts this season. Dickey has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five starts.