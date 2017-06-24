Matt Adams is reportedly drawing league-wide trade interest

Matt Adams has been doing nothing but slugging since arriving to the Braves — to the point where our friends over at Viva El Birdos are having a bit of seller’s remorse following the trade. However, the Braves could also be in a position to sell Adams as well, as Ken Rosenthal is reporting that teams across the league are showing interest in trading for the first baseman.

Now, it’s not a surprise that teams would want Adams. In his Full Count video for Fox Sports, Rosenthal goes on to talk about what the first baseman trade market could look like this offseason, and there’s a very good chance that would happens at-or-near the trade deadline could have an impact on what happens when Winter rolls around. The Braves would definitely be wise to take any calls they get on Adams, for numerous reasons.

With that being said, the team is in a very interesting position right now. Even though the schedule for July figures to be brutal — they’ll start the month with the Athletics and finish it with the Phillies, but they’ll have to deal with the Astros, Nationals, Cubs, Dodgers, and the Diamondbacks on two separate occasions — if the Braves can get out of that gauntlet floating around .500, they may not be inclined to sell.

Rosenthal pointed out that the Braves are reluctant to sell, and John Coppolella has said many times in the recent past that the front office figures that the time for dealing major league talent for prospects has passed. Now that could just be GM-speak and we could see Adams moved somewhere else soon, but the fact that they even traded for Adams in the first place seems to lend credence to the theory that they’re currently happy with the ridiculous stockpile of prospects they have now.

Plus, the franchise as a business promised a competitive team on the field this year, and the club’s best shot at being competitive would include a lineup that has both Freddie Freeman and Matt Adams in it, by hook or crook.

So in my opinion, the Braves’ options boil down to:

Do what they’re currently planning, which is to move Freeman to third base and keep Adams at first in order to keep Adams in the lineup. Keep the surplus. Move Adams to the outfield (please no) and try to trade either Matt Kemp or Nick Markakis , as Rosenthal suggested they may do if this is the case. Keep the surplus but cut some of it off as well. Trade Matt Adams and go back to what was the status quo before Freeman’s injury. Remove the surplus entirely for future assets.

Either way, the Braves once again find themselves in a position of power thanks to a trade gone right. As much as I have my doubts about Freeman being successful at third base in order to keep a hot bat in the lineup, the positives of this move being successful are way too enticing to at least not try it, so I see why the Braves are attempting it.

If it doesn’t work, then the Braves have a decent trade chip on their hands and could very well flip Matt Adams for something since there’s now some legit trade interest in the guy. We’ll see what happens, but things are definitely getting intriguing when it comes to Matt Adams and his immediate future — whether it’s with the Braves or elsewhere in baseball.