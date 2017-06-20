After controlling the game for seven innings, a disastrous eighth inning doomed the Braves in a 6-3 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night at SunTrust Park.

Austin Slater made the Braves pay for a critical mistake with a wall-scraping home run over the right field fence to turn a 2-0 game into a 3-2 Giant lead with one crack of the bat in the decisive top of the eighth.

Hunter Pence led off the eighth with an infield single and Brandon Belt hit a ground ball to second that should have resulted in a double play, but shortstop Dansby Swanson slung the ball out of his glove attempting to make the turn. The runner was initially ruled out, but replay determined that Swanson never had possession of the ball and both runners were deemed safe.

Then, Slater hit a fastball right down the middle the opposite way for a homer as the next man up.

It didn’t stop there, though, as Kelby Tomlinson followed the homer with a grounder to the left side of the infield that Swanson couldn’t handle, but Tomlinson was awarded a hit. Three batters later, Ian Krol fielded Joe Panik’s swinging bunt and wildly threw the ball into right field.

The next batter, Brandon Crawford, hit a grounder to first base that should have resulted in another double play, but Matt Adams’ throw was too high and pulled Swanson off the bag.

The Braves were, in fact, able to turn a double play to mercifully end the inning, after the Giants extended the lead to 5-2.

The horrible inning ruined what was a brilliant start from Julio Teheran, who was dominant through seven innings. Through seven, Teheran had allowed just three hits, but gave up three hits in the seventh alone, and finished by allowing four runs (three earned) in 7 1⁄ 3 innings.

Matt Kemp’s ground-rule double tacked on a run for the Braves in the bottom of the eighth to make it 5-3, but they stranded runners at second and third to end the threat. Belt hit a long homer off Jason Motte in the ninth for the Giants’ final tally.

The only blemish for Giants starter Matt Moore came in the third inning, when Swanson led off the inning with a single to left. Johan Camargo then ripped a belt-high changeup over Denard Span’s head and off the center field wall. Swanson got a good read on the play and scored easily to give the Braves the 1-0 edge, as Camargo slid into third base with a triple.

Ender Inciarte gave one a ride to deep center, but Span had room and Inciarte settled for the sacrifice fly and the 2-0 edge.

Moore allowed seven hits and two runs in his 7+ innings of work, walking one and striking out six.

Camargo singled in the fifth inning and doubled in the seventh as well, registering his fourth straight multi-hit game, as he continues to impress in his fill-in roles at third and shortstop.

The Braves nearly added on to their initial lead in the seventh inning, when Kurt Suzuki singled and Camargo doubled on a ball that Hunter Pence lost in the lights and let fall. Teheran hit a hard line drive to center but Span was playing shallow and was able to snare the hot shot.

Atlanta and San Francisco give it a go at the same time again Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. ET.