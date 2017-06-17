Despite an uncharacteristically rough fifth inning from Jaime Garcia, the Braves were able to mount a comeback that eventually ended with Brandon Phillips hitting a walk-off single to send the Marlins to defeat.

The first four innings of this game were owned by the Braves, as they ended the first part of the game with a 3-0 lead. The majority owner of these first few frames was Matt Adams, who came through with the first three RBIs of the game. He put the Braves in front in the first inning with a double, and then marked his return to the plate in the third inning with a massive two-run dinger that put the Braves ahead 3-0.

Matt Adams attempted to knock a brick out of the right-field wall with this swing.@Braves take a 1-0 lead on #FSSO and #FOXSportsGO. pic.twitter.com/VdU7yI2b3h — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 17, 2017

With Matt Adams raking and Jaime Garcia cruising, it sure seemed like the Braves were going to coast to an easy victory. Unfortunately, the fifth inning occurred and things got away from Garcia in that frame. Tyler Moore took advantage of a J.T. Realmuto leadoff single by hitting a dinger to bring MIami within one run, and then after a single and a passed ball allowed Christian Colon to make it to third base, Ichiro Suzuki proved that he’s still got some production left in his tank by hitting a pinch-hit RBI single to tie it at three.

Unfortunately, the Marlins kept on hitting and after Ichiro made it to second base, the Braves decided to intentionally walk Giancarlo Stanton with two out. Christian Yelich made the Braves pay for that decision by hitting a double of his own to put the Marlins in the lead by two.

The Marlins weren’t done, as they put a couple more runs on the board in the next frame while keeping the Braves from doing further damage in the bottom half of the fifth. Jaime Garcia got the first two outs of the sixth before being replaced by Jason Hursh.

Hursh walked Christian Colon on five pitches and then was replaced by Ian Krol. Krol didn’t walk anybody, but he did become the latest Braves pitcher to be victimized by Justin Bour. Bour’s pinch-hit single brought in Tyler Moore to make it 6-3, and then Dee Gordon added an RBI single of his own to make it 7-3.

It would be understandable to think that the Braves probably wasted their chance at victory, but fortunately for us, the Braves themselves didn’t give up on things. From the bottom of the sixth inning on, Atlanta proceeded to chip away at Miami’s four-run lead and it started with Tyler Flowers hitting a solo dinger in the sixth to make it 7-4. Later on in the frame, Johan Camargo added an RBI single of his own to bring the Braves within two. Matt Kemp made a pinch-hit appearance in this frame, but he lined out to bring his cameo to a quick ending.

The Braves were down to their final out in the seventh inning, but Christian Yelich misplayed a fly ball from Tyler Flowers to extend the inning. That’s when Matt Adams delivered some timely hitting by smacking a double off the wall below the Chop House to make the Marlins pay for the mistake and also bring the Braves within one.

The ninth inning came along, and Brandon Phillips decided that this was his time to shine. He led off the final frame of normal baseball with a double, and then Nick Markakis had a moment of extremely good fortune when a grounder he hit up the right field line careened off of first base itself. By the time the Marlins got to the ball, Phillips was already at home plate and the game was deadlocked again.

The Braves bullpen continued to hold the Marlins at bay, which meant that the Braves were still in prime position to complete the comeback with a big walk-off victory. Johan Camargo led off the 10th with a single, and then Julio Teheran laid down a lovely bunt to move Camargo into scoring position. With runners on first and second, Brandon Phillips returned to the plate and slapped the fifth pitch he saw into center field to bring Camargo home and win the game for Atlanta.

Even though Jaime Garcia wasn’t at his best, the Braves bats came to life in a big way and were able to turn a four-run deficit in the middle of the game into a walk-off victory. Phillips’ walk-off single was a great ending to what was one of the more entertaining games of the season and it was definitely a far cry from the bummer of a game that they went through on Friday night.