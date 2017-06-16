BRAVES NEWS

The Braves are currently in a flexible position when it comes to their managerial role. Brian Snitker is the man in the dugout for this season and he’s done a well enough job so far, but there’s still a decent chance that the Braves could decide to go in a different direction and decline their team option for a second year. If that’s the case, then Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports made the point that the Braves won’t have to go very far when it comes to finding a potential replacement.

Ron Washington came in second with his interview. And Bo Porter, who was quietly interviewed, could be another good candidate. He is working in the front office, and with a difficult situation his first go-round in Houston with a boss that didn’t really want him and a seeming goal to lose (for the most part, they did), he is sure to be in better stead the next time. Very good candidate somewhere, if not Atlanta.

We’ve reached the end of the 2017 MLB Draft, and the Braves have to be feeling good about their haul this season (more on that later). Mark Bradley of the AJC got a chance to chat with John Coppolella and while he talked plenty about the draft, he also got to talk about Sean Newcomb as well. This is the first part of a two-part series, so keep an eye on that space for more to come.

[We’re] thrilled [with how the draft went]. We got the best pitcher in the draft. We got somebody we love who’s from here and who we hope will be here fairly quickly. We’re not going to put expectations on him that he’s got to be here by X-date, but this is a great kid from a great family. Father is a long-time high school baseball coach; mother is an engineer at NASA in Huntsville; older brother is also a baseball coach – this is a good baseball family. This is a good Southern kid.

Speaking of the draft, the Braves have reportedly locked down first round pick Kyle Wright with a signing bonus slightly above seven million dollars

The Braves and Kyle Wright have reached agreement on a bonus expected to be slightly above $7M. Might be announced today, pending medicals. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 16, 2017

If you want to keep track of the draft picks that the Braves have or haven’t signed so far, then this is the link for you.

It’s really a shame that the Braves’ pitching staff has been suspect for the most part this season, because the Braves would actually be turning some heads if they were. That’s due to the fact that the offense has indeed picked up where they left off from the end of last season. Granted, they’re not a murderer’s row like what you’ll see in Houston or the Bronx, but they’re doing their part in keeping the Braves from hanging out in the rock bottom portion of the NL Cellar. Our fellow Braves fans over at Tomahawk Take took a quick look at it.

The key to offensive success this season has been simply putting the ball in play. While the Braves do lead the NL with 69 double plays (nice), they’ve amassed the 4th fewest strikeouts in the MLB, which means they’re at least making productive outs (okay, except for the GIDP’s). Of the 11 guys with 75 or more at-bats this season, 6 Atlanta Braves are batting .290 or better. Of these 6, 5 are batting at least .300 (Ender Inciarte, Brandon Phillips, Tyler Flowers, Matt Kemp, & Freddie Freeman). It’s also worth mentioning that Matt Adams is batting .290 since becoming a Brave. The team had just 3 guys above .290 last season, and one of them was Dansby Swanson, who only had 129 at-bats.

MLB NEWS

It was looking like another rough night for Miguel Cabrera. He’s been enduring a bit of a power outage at the plate so far this season and at one point it looked like he may have needed to leave the game. Fortunately for Detroit, Miggy stayed in the game and I’d imagine that they’re super happy that he did, because he ended up hitting a walk-off homer to win the game for the Tigers.

Chris Sale’s first season in Boston is going about as well as they could hope for. He’s been dominant in every sense of the word, and Thursday night was no different. Unfortunately, Nick Pivetta completely baffled Boston’s bats and while Sale pitched very well, the Phillies managed to poke one run past Sale and that ended up being enough to win. Baseball is weird.