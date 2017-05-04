Braves promote LHP Sam Freeman

The Braves have announced the promotion of Sam Freeman from AAA-Gwinnett to the big league club.

The #Braves have selected LHP Sam Freeman from Gwinnett and transferred RHP Dan Winkler to the 60-day DL. Freeman will wear number 39. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 4, 2017

The 29-year-old Freeman has appeared in 142 major league games across stints with the Cardinals, Rangers, and Brewers. He pitched in seven games for Milwaukee last April before being demoted and spending the rest of the season plying his trade in the minors.

Like many relievers that yo-yo between the minors and the majors, Freeman struggles with control. His career BB/9 is a garish 5.26; in rate terms, he’s walked over 13 percent of all major league hitters he’s faced. Despite him being a southpaw, he’s actually struggled even more with walks against lefties for his career, so using him as a LOOGY does not make much sense at this point based on his career stats.

Freeman had an 0.87 ERA and a save in nine appearances for Gwinnett, but again, had an issue with walks, issuing six free passes in about ten innings of work. His FIP in those innings was 4.69.

Freeman was called up to give some respite to a bullpen that was worked heavily last night and has experienced some heavier usage lately: the last time a Braves starter got an out in the seventh was April 26, over two weeks ago, and the Braves were shellacked for 16 runs by the Mets last night, using five relievers in the process. Freeman might be used as a long reliever or mop-up guy in case something similar score-wise transpires tonight.

Sam Freeman is not related to Freddie Freeman.