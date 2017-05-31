Game Thread 5/31: Braves at Angels

It's time for the finale of the three-game interleague series between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. If there's one thing we've learned from this series thus far, it's that the third inning has been very telling. After scoring all six of their runs in the third inning en route to a 6-3 win on Monday, the Braves gave up nine runs in the third frame last night and fell 9-3 to even up the series.

Jaime Garcia - who leads the starting rotation in ERA, FIP and WAR - will be on the mound for Atlanta tonight. It will be his 10th start of the season and the eighth start he's made on the road.

The rest of Atlanta's lineup can be seen here:

All eyes will be on Albert Pujols tonight as he's one swing of the bat away from becoming the ninth player in MLB history to hit 600 home runs. Here's the rest of the lineup for the Angels: