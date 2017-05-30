 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread 5/30: Braves at Angels

The Braves look to pick up the series victory against the team from the red side of Los Angeles.

It's time for Game 2 of this interleague series in Anaheim as the Braves look to pick up a series victory against the Angels. The gulf in experience between the two starting pitchers tonight couldn't be any wider, as Bartolo Colon will be starting for the Braves while Parker Bridwell will be making his first career start at the MLB level. Here's hoping that experience wins out and that Bartolo can finally get things on track.

Here are the lineups:

