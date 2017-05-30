Game Thread 5/30: Braves at Angels

It's time for Game 2 of this interleague series in Anaheim as the Braves look to pick up a series victory against the Angels. The gulf in experience between the two starting pitchers tonight couldn't be any wider, as Bartolo Colon will be starting for the Braves while Parker Bridwell will be making his first career start at the MLB level. Here's hoping that experience wins out and that Bartolo can finally get things on track.

Here are the lineups: