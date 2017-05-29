 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Game Thread 5/29: Braves vs. Angels

The Braves and Halos kick off a three-game series on Monday night.

By Kyle Parmley
The Braves will give the ball to Julio Teheran on Monday night, as the Braves attempt to successfully begin their three-game series against the Angels.

Brandon Phillips is out of the lineup in favor of Jace Peterson, as he may still be feeling the effects of fouling a ball off his leg in Sunday's contest. Matt Kemp will be the designated hitter, putting Danny Santana in left field.

With Phillips' absence, the lineup moves up a slot, with Nick Markakis hitting second, Kemp third, and Matt Adams fourth.

Former Braves Cameron Maybin, Andrelton Simmons and Eric Young Jr. are in the LA lineup. Mike Trout is out after suffering a thumb injury.

Today's Lineups

ATLANTA BRAVES LOS ANGELES ANGELS
Ender Inciarte - CF Cameron Maybin - CF
Nick Markakis - RF Kole Calhoun - RF
Matt Kemp - DH Albert Pujols - DH
Matt Adams - 1B Luis Valbuena - 1B
Tyler Flowers - C Andrelton Simmons - SS
Rio Ruiz - 3B Nolan Fontana - 2B
Danny Santana - LF Martin Maldonado - C
Jace Peterson - 2B Cliff Pennington - 3B
Dansby Swanson - SS Eric Young Jr. - LF
Julio Teheran - RHP Ricky Nolasco - RHP

