Game Thread 5/29: Braves vs. Angels

The Braves will give the ball to Julio Teheran on Monday night, as the Braves attempt to successfully begin their three-game series against the Angels.

Brandon Phillips is out of the lineup in favor of Jace Peterson, as he may still be feeling the effects of fouling a ball off his leg in Sunday's contest. Matt Kemp will be the designated hitter, putting Danny Santana in left field.

With Phillips' absence, the lineup moves up a slot, with Nick Markakis hitting second, Kemp third, and Matt Adams fourth.

Former Braves Cameron Maybin, Andrelton Simmons and Eric Young Jr. are in the LA lineup. Mike Trout is out after suffering a thumb injury.