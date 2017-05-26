Game Thread 5/26: Braves at Giants

For the Braves fans who are located on the West Coast, congratulations on the fact that you get to watch the Braves play at a reasonable time of night. For the rest of us, it's time for some #BaseballAfterDark as the Braves are in San Francisco for the start of their West Coast road trip and the first game of a weekend series against the Giants.

Jaime Garcia will be making the start for the Braves tonight, while Matt Cain will be on the bump for the Giants. Hopefully Atlanta will be able to start this swing on the left coast with a victory.

Here are the lineups: