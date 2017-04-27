The Braves made a roster move to bolster their bullpen in advance of Thursday afternoon’s game, as they called up relief pitcher Jason Motte from Triple-A. Backup catcher Anthony Recker was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move.

The #Braves have selected the contract of RHP Jason Motte from Triple-A @GwinnettBraves. C Anthony Recker was optioned to Gwinnett. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 27, 2017

Motte is attempting to rediscover the form he had early in his career, as the last three years have been a bit of a struggle. After compiling 42 saves and posting a 2.75 ERA in a breakout 2012 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Motte underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow and missed the entirety of the 2013 season.

He returned to the mound in May 2014, and posted a 4.68 ERA in 29 appearances. He became a free agent after 2014 and signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, where he ended up with an 8-1 record and six saves, while putting up a 3.91 ERA.

Motte signed a two-year deal with the Colorado Rockies before last season, but after a 4.94 ERA in 30 appearances, the Rockies designated him for assignment at the end of spring training this year, prompting the Braves to sign him.

In five appearances (5 1/3 innings) with Gwinnett this year, Motte has allowed just two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Recker appeared in six games for the big league club and went 1-for-7 at the plate.