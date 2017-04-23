After the great start at SunTrust Park, where the Atlanta Braves swept the San Diego Padres to go to 4-0 on their new home turf, the Braves have dropped each of their last five games, three to the Washington Nationals and the last two to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves will hand the ball to Mike Foltynewicz on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m., in hopes that he can help the team avoid being swept for the second consecutive series. Foltynewicz will be opposed by Philadelphia right-hander Zach Eflin.

Eflin will be making his second start of the season, as he went five innings on Tuesday and allowed two runs to the Mets. He was brought up and put into action by way of Clay Buchholz’s injury.

As far as Philadelphia’s lineup goes, Maikel Franco (3-for-5) and Tommy Joseph have each homered off Foltynewicz.

Eflin’s one previous appearance against the Braves was a great one, as he hurled a complete game — the only one of his rookie campaign. He allowed just one run on an Ender Inciarte home run.

The Braves have scored four runs in a game just once in the previous five games, and that was in their 14-4 loss to the Nationals last Wednesday.

Freddie Freeman’s bat continues to sizzle, as he is hitting an even .400 so far this season, but he’s not getting many opportunities with runners on base, as he has seven home runs with just nine RBIs to show for it.

Matt Kemp is just 1-for-13 since re-entering the lineup after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, April 23, 2017, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX Sports South

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM, Braves Radio Network