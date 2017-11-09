Atlanta Braves AFL Recap: Austin Riley Homers to Extend Hot Streak

Games

(13-9) Peoria Javelinas 4, (9-13) Glendale Desert Dogs 3 Box Score

(13-10) Peoria Javelinas 1, (14-9) Mesa Solar Sox 5 Box Score

Ronald Acuna

1-8, .319/.395/.609

Acuna started his first game with a fly out on the first pitch he saw, which set the tone for a bad couple of games for him. Acuna struck out in his next two at bats before ending his day with a ground out, this one also on the first pitch of the at bat. Acuna worked into some better counts in game two, but in his first two at bats had nothing to show for it with a line out and a pop out. Finally he came through in the 6th inning with a base hit after working ahead 2-0. Acuna struck out in his final at bat of the game.

Max Fried

DNP

Touki Toussaint

DNP

Alex Jackson

1-4, RBI, .286/.344/.607

In his first plate appearance of the day Alex Jackson broke a 3 game hitless streak with a single into left field, scoring Josh Naylor for Peoria’s first run of the day. Jackson struck out his next two times up to bat before flying out in his 4th and final at bat of the night.

Austin Riley

1-3, HR, RBI, .327/.400/.776

Austin Riley made the most of his one game, homering to tie Acuna and Jackson for the league lead in home runs this fall. He didn’t waste time getting there either, crushing a 3-1 pitch in the first inning to give Peoria a temporary 1-0 lead over the Solar Sox. Riley had a fly out and a line out, both to center field, in his next two at bats. In his final plate appearance in the ninth inning Riley worked a walk.

Corbin Clouse

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 6.00 ERA

Corbin Clouse came out of the bullpen in the 7th inning in game one, and was gifted an easy entry into the game with a failed bunt attempt by the first batter he faced. Clouse worked a full count to his next batter before getting him to fly out, then ended his perfect inning of work by getting a line drive out for the third out.

Josh Graham

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 5.63 ERA

Josh Graham came in to replace Corbin Clouse in the 8th inning, and was spectacular in his only inning of work. Facing the 2-3-4 hitters in the Desert Dog’s lineup, Graham started his day out with a 5 pitch strikeout of Cornelius Randolph. Graham backed that up by getting Matt Beaty on 6 pitches, though Beaty did pose a bit of a battle with 2 foul balls. Graham set down Bobby Bradley on strikes to end the inning, using only 4 pitches to retire him. In total Graham threw 15 pitches and 12 of those for strikes in blanking the Desert Dogs.

Jared James

1-3, BB, .273/.390/.330

Jared James worked the count well in his first plate appearance of the day, drawing a walk on 7 pitches. James grounded out and struck out looking in his next two plate appearances before recording an infield single to the first baseman in his last at bat of the day. James has reached base safely in all but one of his games this fall and has more walks than strikeouts.