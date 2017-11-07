Atlanta Braves News and Links: Murphy on Modern Era Hall of Fame ballot

BRAVES NEWS

Braves great Dale Murphy has been placed on the 2017 Modern Era Hall of Fame ballot

Braves legend Dale Murphy received some encouraging news on Monday, as the Modern Era Hall of Fame ballot members were announced with the inclusion of Murphy. Formerly known as the Veteran’s Committee, this collection of players will likely find it difficult to gain entry into the Hall of Fame in this manner, but it is exciting nonetheless to see Murphy get another shot to be inducted.

Braves aim to add vet arms to youthful mix

Braves beat writer Mark Bowman writes that the Braves have interest in adding experience to what is currently projected to be an extremely youthful rotation in Atlanta. Bowman also indicates that the club would like to add veteran arms to bullpen mix as well, with Addison Reed, Matt Belisle, and Mike Minor mentioned specifically.

While the Braves might evaluate the markets for Greg Holland and Wade Davis, they'll most likely pass on the steep cost and enter 2018 knowing Vizcaino or A.J. Minter are capable of filling the closer's role. A rebound season from Jim Johnson would certainly be welcomed, but to create some insurance, the club may instead opt to pursue the likes of Addison Reed, Matt Belisle -- who enjoyed a strong second half with the Twins -- or Mike Minor, who proved to be one of the game's top relievers this past season.

Predicting destinations for top 25 free agents

Jim Duquette of MLB.com predicts landing spots for the top 25 free agents in this year’s class. Duquette predicts the Braves to land two members of the top 25, with relievers Addison Reed and Anthony Swarzak projected to join the Atlanta bullpen.

ATLANTA BRAVES PODCASTS

Talking Chop Podcast Episode 89: Still waiting

Brad is joined by TC's Eric Cole to discuss the front office waiting game, the future at third base, Arizona Fall League, free agent theories and much more.

Chopcast, Ep. 340: Right/Wrong/Next: Braves 2017 Rotation

What went right, what went wrong and what's next for the Braves' starting rotation? Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney review the 2017 season for the organization's pitching staff, the influx of young arms and the pivotal decisions the front office could make this offseason.

MLB NEWS

Finalists for BBWAA awards unveiled

The finalists for the BBWAA awards were revealed on Monday. No Braves made the cut, which is disappointing given how many predicted Dansby Swanson to take home NL Rookie of the Year prior to the season. Instead, young stars like Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Jose Altuve should soon be hoisting their postseason accolades.

Qualifying offers: Who got one; who didn't?

Nine players received qualifying offers from their respective teams on Monday, while four eligible players did not. The most surprising player to be granted their outright free agency was Reds SS Zack Cozart. The price for a QO this offseason was set at $17.4 million, and carries with it draft pick compensation should the player decline the offer. You can read more about the contract stipulations inside the article.