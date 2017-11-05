Atlanta Braves News: Arizona Fall Stars, Dansby Swanson and more

Braves News

The West team came out on the losing side of things but Braves outfield prospect Ronal Acuna finished among the game’s top performers.

While he did get caught stealing and struck out twice, the 19-year-old's tools were still very much on display. Acuna singled in the top of the first and still reached an excellent speed of 29.4 feet/second (getting thrown out thanks to Nido's 1.91 pop time to second). Acuna also showed off his plus arm in right field in the eighth. It wasn't enough to get the Brewers' Corey Ray scoring on a sacrifice fly, but it was a bullet from deep down the line on one hop to the plate.

Austin Riley went 0-for-1 with a walk while Touki Toussaint pitched a scoreless inning of relief. The AFL resumes play on Monday and wraps up the regular season on November 16 with the league championship game scheduled for November 18

The 2017 season was an overall disappointment for shortstop Dansby Swanson. Will he bounce back in 2018?

Max Fried did not have his best stuff Friday, but his ability to bounce back was impressive.

Hot Stove News

Johnny Cueto will remain with the Giants rather than testing the free-agent market.

Toronto declined to exercise Jose Bautista’s 2018 option earlier this week and may be eyeing Indians free agent outfielder Jay Bruce as his replacement. Bruce is 30 and hit .254/.324/.508 with a career-high 36 home runs this season between the Mets and the Indians.