Atlanta Braves News and Links: Anthopoulos introduced as Braves GM

BRAVES NEWS

The Braves introduce new general manager and executive VP Alex Anthopoulos (video)

If you are wondering why there are nearly a dozen pictures of Blue Jays press conferences and champagne celebrations on the front page, it is because the Braves have hired their former general manager to occupy that same role in Atlanta. Alex Anthopoulos comes highly-regarded within the game, and on Monday the Braves introduced as the new man in charge of their baseball operations department. There is video of the press conference in the attached article from Talking Chop.

Breaking Down Alex Anthopoulos’ Career and Every Move

Our own Matt Powers jumped right into the new Braves GM’s track record from his time in Toronto, and as always does a great job putting it all into perspective. There are several great moves, some decent moves, and little, if any, totally objectionable moves from Anthopoulos’ time with the Blue Jays. Take a look at the full rundown and get a better idea of who the Braves hired and what his previous moves as a GM could foretell about the future in Atlanta.

Alex Anthopoulos will be the clear man in charge of the Braves

This is great news. The Braves have made public the fact that the baseball operations now belongs to Alex Anthopoulos, and he will be fully in charge of structuring it to his liking as well as being the point man on all transactions (though he did reference a triumvirate of power in Los Angeles that worked well in performing the duties of a GM). There could be changes coming, but it will all be up to Anthopoulos and his preferences.

Braves among teams interested in Peter Moylan, per report

Buried in the midst of all the GM news in Atlanta on Monday was a report that the Braves have shown interest in free agent reliever Peter Moylan. A former member of the Braves organization, Moylan is beloved in Atlanta, and his 3.00 career ERA is proof that he has long been an effective reliever at the major league level. However, the 39-year-old right-hander is a two-time member of the TJS club, and while his reputation in Atlanta will always be that of an incredible teammate and clubhouse presence, his age and injury background are major red flags. Stay tuned as the new Braves regime heads to the GM Meetings in Orlando, as a deal with Moylan could come to fruition rather quickly.

ATLANTA BRAVES PODCASTS

Talking Chop Podcast Episode 91: The Alex Anthopoulos Experience

Time for an emergency podcast from Brad Rowland and Eric Cole, and this one is full of information about the Braves’ new general manager, the other shakeups in the front office, and how these events could affect the organization going forward.

MLB NEWS

History rooks! Judge, Bellinger unanimous

Almost as incredible as the rookie seasons posted by Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger is the affinity that MLB.com has for bad puns in their titles... All kidding aside, these two were the clear winners, and became just the fourth pair to ever sweep the first-place vote in the ROY balloting. Congratulations to these two on their outstanding seasons.

Beltran retires a champ after 20-year career

Carlos Beltran announced on Monday his intentions to retire following the capture of his first World Series title in his 20-year career. Beltran retires as one of the greatest switch-hitters to ever play, as well as one of the most consistent playoff performers in baseball history. Congratulations to Carlos Beltran and best of luck to him and his family in the future.