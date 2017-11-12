Atlanta Braves News: Ronald Acuna puts on a show

Braves News

Ronald Acuna puts on a show in AFL Military Appreciation Game

It looked like Ronald Acuna knew that the cameras were rolling Saturday night as he turned it up a notch going 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs in an 11-10 Peoria win.

Miss baseball? We got you. @Braves prospect Ronald Acuña is crushing tonight in the @MLBazFallLeague. pic.twitter.com/P81Oijods2 — MLB (@MLB) November 12, 2017

Max Fried got the start and was sharp as well firing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Fried struck out three and walked just one lowering his ERA to 1.73 in the process.

Brian McCann still ‘loves’ Braves, would consider retiring with team

The Braves kicked the tires on a reunion with Brian McCann last offseason but the price tag was reportedly too high. McCann was back in Atlanta over the weekend hosting a Benefit Bash dinner along with the Rally Foundation on Friday and a celebrity softball game on Saturday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Gabriel Burns caught up with McCann to discuss his World Series win and whether he would like to rejoin the Braves before he retires.

“One hundred percent,” McCann said when asked if he would want to end his career with the Braves. “One hundred percent. This is my home. I played close to 10 years here. This organization is really, really, really close to my heart. I love this organization.”

Braves-Mariners off-season flip has far more story to tell

Minor League Ball’s Asher Feltman takes a closer look at the offseason trade that landed former first round pick Alex Jackson in Atlanta.

Hot Stove News

MLB free agency: Alex Cobb interested in Cubs as destination

Free Agent starter Alex Cobb reportedly has an eye on reuniting with his old manager and pitching coach in Chicago.