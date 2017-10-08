Braves News
Freeman is repeat winner of Brave of the Year award
Freddie Freeman edged out Ender Inciarte to capture this year’s Brave of the Year Award. The award is given by the local chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Associaion of America. It was the third time Freeman has won the award in the last five seasons.
Pitching and power: Assessing Braves’ offseason priorities
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Gabriel Burns takes a look at what areas the Braves need to improve for 2018.
Can Mike Foltynewicz take another step forward in 2018?
There was a stretch during the 2017 season where Mike Foltynewicz looked like the Braves’ ace. Atlanta needs more consistency from him in 2018.
MLB News
Nationals’ bats finally wake up! Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman homer in eighth in 6-3 win over Cubs! NLDS now 1-1
Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit clutch home runs as the Nationals defeated the Cubs to even up their NLDS series at 1-1.
Dodgers ride offense to 2-0 NLDS lead
The Dodgers powered their way to a 2-0 lead in the NLDS with an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.