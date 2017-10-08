Braves News

Freddie Freeman edged out Ender Inciarte to capture this year’s Brave of the Year Award. The award is given by the local chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Associaion of America. It was the third time Freeman has won the award in the last five seasons.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Gabriel Burns takes a look at what areas the Braves need to improve for 2018.

There was a stretch during the 2017 season where Mike Foltynewicz looked like the Braves’ ace. Atlanta needs more consistency from him in 2018.

MLB News

Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit clutch home runs as the Nationals defeated the Cubs to even up their NLDS series at 1-1.

The Dodgers powered their way to a 2-0 lead in the NLDS with an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.