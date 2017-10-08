 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Atlanta Braves news: Freddie Freeman, Mike Foltynewicz and more

Freeman earns another honor.

By Kris Willis
Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Braves News

Freeman is repeat winner of Brave of the Year award

Freddie Freeman edged out Ender Inciarte to capture this year’s Brave of the Year Award. The award is given by the local chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Associaion of America. It was the third time Freeman has won the award in the last five seasons.

Pitching and power: Assessing Braves’ offseason priorities

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Gabriel Burns takes a look at what areas the Braves need to improve for 2018.

Can Mike Foltynewicz take another step forward in 2018?

There was a stretch during the 2017 season where Mike Foltynewicz looked like the Braves’ ace. Atlanta needs more consistency from him in 2018.

MLB News

Nationals’ bats finally wake up! Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman homer in eighth in 6-3 win over Cubs! NLDS now 1-1

Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit clutch home runs as the Nationals defeated the Cubs to even up their NLDS series at 1-1.

Dodgers ride offense to 2-0 NLDS lead

The Dodgers powered their way to a 2-0 lead in the NLDS with an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

