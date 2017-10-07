Braves News

More recognition for two of Atlanta’s top prospects. MLB Pipeline named outfielder Ronald Acuna and pitcher Luiz Gohara as the Braves’ Prospects of the Year on Friday.

our player review series continued with a closer look at Julio Teheran’s 2017 season. Teheran seemed to turn things around in the second half of the season and the Braves will need him to carry that over into 2018.

Nigel Talton spent the summer working on the Braves’ ground crew and moonlighting as “The Freeze.” It was his performance as “The Freeze” that caught the attention of Mike Dionne who heads up recruiting for USA Bobsled & Skeleton.

“It was that clip that’s all over now where the guy falls at the end and (Talton) just comes from so far behind to beat this guy,” Dionne said. “So of course all of our initial thoughts were that we have to get this guy to try out for the bobsledding and skeleton team.”

Talton recently participated in rookie push camp and will be invited back in November.

MLB News

The Twins and manager Paul Militor are reportedly hammering out the details on a new multi-year contract.

Major League baseball completed its investigation into Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto who inadvertently wore an Apple Watch in the dugout during Arizona’s Wild Card win over the Rockies. MLB found no evidence that Prieto used the watch during the game but still levied a fine against both him and the Diamondbacks.