Atlanta Braves news: Is there a rift in the front office?

Ever since John Coppolella left the position of Braves GM, there were rumors that what was left of the front office was going to keep Snitker around if only for the stability factor. They’ve done just that, as they’ve officially exercised the 2018 option on Snitker’s contract and he’ll be back for next season. Jon Heyman covered this a little bit in his Inside Baseball column for FanRag Sports, and this was a tough decision for the team to make.

There has been a bit of a split among higher-ups about what to do. But some wonder whether the GM situation affected their call to keep Snitker. The Braves have prided themselves in stability for decades, and the past few years have put a dent in that image. Still, this might be something to keep an eye on, since they brought Snitker back as a lame duck by just picking up the option.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post talked with both John Schuerholz and John Hart about rumors of a front office rift. Both men denied that things were bad, but it still doesn’t look good from the outside looking in, nor does it inspire confidence that the chain of command is pretty clear.

John Schueholz is both in retirement and in a feud over future of club with John Hart and lobbying on behalf of the Braves. pic.twitter.com/37tq63VTNc — Dayton from Nebraska (@BravesAmerica) October 5, 2017

Meanwhile in actual baseball news, Kris decided to take a look at the season that R.A. Dickey had for the Braves in 2017 and what to expect in 2018 if he comes back. Simply put, as far as 2017 is concerned, the Braves got what they expected from DIckey and should be pleased with what he contributed.

As far as the end of the season was concerned, 2017 didn’t exactly end on a high note for the Braves. Ivan gave us his final monthly review of the season and while there were a few positives, it was mostly a rough month for our favorite baseball team. If only that was the end of our worries for the Braves in 2017, though!

MLB NEWS

Jose Altuve swung his way into the record books on Thursday afternoon with the massive performance that he had at the plate. Altuve hit three mammoth home runs, with two of them coming off of Chris Sale and the third one making it 8-2 Astros. That’s how the game ended, and the Astros took early control of that particular series.

Meanwhile in the other ALDS, Trevor Bauer pitched an excellent game against the New York Yankees. Bauer went 6.2 innings and only gave up two hits while striking out eight. Bauer and the rest of Cleveland’s pitching staff kept New York off of the scoreboard entirely as Cleveland went on to pick up a 4-0 victory in Game 1.