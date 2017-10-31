Atlanta Braves News and Links: Hart could be safe from MLB investigation

BRAVES NEWS

John Hart reportedly played no part in Braves’ rule violations

At this point it seems like the Braves are going to be slapped on the wrist pretty hard later in the week, but one person who appears to be safe from the impending punishment that will be handed down by Major League Baseball is President of Baseball Operations John Hart. It was reported on Monday that Hart had no knowledge of the violations that occurred while GM John Coppolella was with the organization. On one hand, it could be taken as a positive that Hart will likely stick around, but on the other hand it seems like an alarming issue that someone in Hart’s position would be so distanced from the front office that this many transgressions could take place without his knowledge.

Atlanta Braves AFL Recap: Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna go wild

The Braves have several prospects in the Arizona Fall League, and five of them in particular are standing out above the rest. Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley, Alex Jackson, Touki Toussaint and Max Fried all have shown glimpses of their immense potential while representing the Braves in Arizona, and the past week was a continuation of that great work. Check out Eric Cole’s weekly recap of the Braves in the AFL.

Three Braves prospects named to Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game

With all the success Braves products have enjoyed in Arizona, it is hardly a surprise that three of them were selected for the AFL Fall Stars game (though it should have been five). Acuna, Riley, and Toussaint each were chosen for the game, while Jackson and Fried were surprisingly absent from the Fall Stars roster. The three players who were chosen are certainly deserving however, as each has improved their stock while playing at a high level this Fall.

However, the exclusion of both Max Fried and Alex Jackson is definitely eye opening. Fried, in addition to having as much helium as any prospect coming into the 2017 season, has been absolutely dominant in the AFL and leads the league in strikeouts in addition to ERA amongst starters. Alex Jackson has been among the league’s most productive hitters and he leads the AFL with five home runs after a season that saw him have a pretty big bounce back year in his first season with the Braves’ organization.

MLB NEWS

Top 10 moments -- so far -- of stunning Series

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com lists the Top 10 moments of the World Series up to this point. This list could have seemingly extended well beyond ten with all the excitement thus far. This World Series has been one of the most entertaining in baseball history, and with Houston entering Game 6 with an opportunity to win it all, Dodger Stadium should be rocking on Tuesday.