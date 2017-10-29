Atlanta Braves news: Max Fried continues to impress at Arizona Fall League

Braves News

Max Fried continued his domination of Arizona Fall League hitters on Saturday with six more scoreless innings lowering his ERA 0.47 through four starts. Fried allowed three hits and struck out five.

Alex Jackson went 2-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs giving him 13 in 11 games. Ronald Acuna added two more hits raising his average to a crisp .378. Austin Riley hit his third home run and drove in four runs on the day.

MLB News

Jansen led the National League in saves with 41 and posted a career-best ERA of 1.32 in 65 appearances for the Dodgers. Kimbrel notched 35 saves for the Red Sox and posted a minuscule 1.43 ERA while striking out 126 batters.

World Series News

Yuli Gurriel stole headlines from the World Series Friday night when after homering off Dodgers starter Yu Darvish, he stretched his eyes in a mocking manner and called Darvish a slur. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued a five-game suspension to Gurriel for the first five games of the 2018 regular season.

While many were saying that Gurriel should have been banned for Game 4, SB Nation’s Grant Brisbee writes that the suspension makes sense even if it is disappointing.

A five-run ninth by the Dodgers helped them secure a 6-2 win over the Astros and evened the series at two games each. Charlie Morton and Alex Wood put up impressive performances on the mound but Houston’s bullpen struggled again. Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel will get the call tonight in Game 5.