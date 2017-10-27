Atlanta Braves news: From the Gold Gloves to the General Manager search

BRAVES NEWS

The Braves are in desperate need of some good news, and they got a bit of it on Thursday evening when the Gold Glove finalists were announced. Two Braves will receive considerations for the award at their respective positions, as Ender Inciarte and R.A. Dickey were both nominated for Gold Gloves. If Inciarte wins a Gold Glove, that’ll be two years in a row for him. Meanwhile, this would be Dickey’s first Gold Glove since 2013 if he wins it.

If you’re wondering why we haven’t heard too much on the interviewing front when it comes to the Braves and their search for a new GM, it’s because this is by design. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, John Hart was planning on interviewing the candidates himself, but things got put on hold thanks to the investigation.

A change of scenery is now on the cards for Micah Johnson. After he only made just under 20 appearances as an Atlanta Brave after being traded from the Dodgers, the Braves put him on waivers and he was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. While it’s not a huge loss from a baseball perspective, it’s a loss from a “Hey this guy seems kinda cool” perspective.

Borderline impossible piece. But I'm determined to make this trippy piece perfect. pic.twitter.com/0boEd4PqaT — Micah Johnson (@Micah_Johnson3) October 23, 2017

MLB NEWS

In case you wanted to know about the rest of the Gold Glove nominations, then the mothership (aka SB Nation MLB) has you covered when it comes to the full list. As the author noted, there aren’t any real crazy decisions when it comes to nominations, which means that we really shouldn’t see a lot of controversy when the winners are announced.

As if this World Series wasn’t already incredibly intriguing on the field, now we’ve got some off-the-field rumors to talk about, and this one is particularly strange. There are reports that Astros manager A.J. Hinch got into an altercation at a Pasadena, CA bar after Game 1 of the World Series. Hinch denied the rumors, and that makes sense. After all, who wants to believe that a manager of a World Series team is busy getting into bar fights?!