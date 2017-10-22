Atlanta Braves news: Ex-Braves help Astros to World Series

Ex-Braves help lift Astros to World Series

Braves fans could feel a little nostalgic Saturday night as Evan Gattis and Brian McCann each came up big for the Houston Astros in their 4-0 win in Game 7 over the New York Yankees.

Gattis struck first in the fourth inning with a solo shot to left center off of Yankees starter CC Sabathia to put Houston in front 1-0.

It was McCann’s turn an inning later as Alex Bregman fielded Todd Frazier’s grounder and quickly fired home to nab Greg Bird at the plate. McCann handled the difficult throw flawlessly and was able to put the tag on Bird to record the out.

I know it wasn't that long of a throw, but to hit the exact spot necessary to get the runner out is incredible pic.twitter.com/9UL9abALJV — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 22, 2017

McCann wasn’t finished as his two-run double in the bottom half of the inning pushed Houston’s lead to 4-0.

Seems like as good a time as any to remind everyone that it was the Yankees who traded McCann to the Astros prior to the season.

Not pictured is former Braves pitcher Charlie Morton who got the start in Game 7 for Houston and allowed just two hits over five shutout innings.

World Series News

The Dodgers are hoping to get one of their key players back in time for the World Series. Corey Seager missed the NLCS with a back injury but Los Angeles still defeated the Cubs 4-1 to advance to the World Series.

No surprise here but Vegas has the Dodgers as the favorites to win the World Series.

2017 MLB World Series



Houston Astros +120 (6/5)

Los Angeles Dodgers -140 (5/7) — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 22, 2017

Non-World Series News

The Red Sox reportedly have a new manager as Astros bench coach Alex Cora is expected to accept a three-year deal sometime on Sunday.