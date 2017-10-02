Associates believe Dayton Moore would leave Royals for Braves, per report

As the fallout from John Coppolella’s sudden resignation and subsequent MLB investigation unfolds, the Atlanta Braves are in search of a new general manager. While today has been a whirlwind and it is impossible to know what direction they will go, current Kansas City GM Dayton Moore seems to be at the top of their wish list.

The question however is, will Moore leave the Royals who appear to be set to begin a rebuilding phase? Some are suggesting that the answer will be yes.

The same associates of Dayton Moore who believed he was staying with the #Royals before today now believe he likely will leave for #Braves — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 2, 2017

Moore declined comment and stated that his focus was on the Royals when asked about the Braves’ opening earlier today. However, his ties to the organization and John Schuerholz in particular are impossible to simply ignore.